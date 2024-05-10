Naqvi assures new SOPs for Chinese security

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Thursday called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss arrangements for Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Chinese Ambassador into the ministry while the envoy congratulated him on assuming the portfolio of the interior minister, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the preparations for the visit of the PM to China and the security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan. The meeting also discussed the progress of the Bisham incident.

Naqvi said that the Bisham incident was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to a terrible end in any case.

He told the ambassador that new standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been made for the security of Chinese citizens across Pakistan and strict implementation of the same was being ensured.

The minister informed the envoy that he visited the Chinese Consulate in Lahore and Karachi and met the Consul Generals.

The Chinese consul generals expressed their satisfaction with the security measures taken for the Chinese citizens, he added.

“Pakistan will not allow any conspiracy to sabotage China’s friendship to succeed,” said Naqvi, adding that the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and China spanned for decades and the enemy cannot make cracks in these strong ties. Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, high officials of the Chinese embassy and relevant officers were also present on the occasion.