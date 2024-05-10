Nation will neither forget nor forgive May 9 perpetrators: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday termed May 9 a dark chapter of national history stressing the need for bringing the anti-Pakistan plotters to justice. “The nation will neither forget nor forgive May 9,” said chief minister in her message on the day. She stated that those who violated the dignity of the country and the nation for the sake of politics could not be forgiven. All characters burning in the fire of hatred are about to meet their end, she added.

“The authoritarians, in their lust for power, did what even the enemy could not do. “It is very crucial to bring the anti-Pakistan plotters to justice, because their power lust has crossed the red line of honor and dignity of the nation,” she observed. Madam chief minister said that the conspiracy and the perpetrators who weakened the national institution have been exposed. “The nation has come to know every character behind May 9 and has fully recognised their hideous faces. Those who desecrate martyrs do not even know about their exalted status,” she remarked.

The chief minister vowed to never let May 9 happen again. She said the perpetrators of May 9 will be seen in the dustbin of history. “Pakistan is everything for us”, she concluded.

Meanwhile, talking to the media at Jinnah House, Maryam Nawaz said those who committed such heinous acts cannot be branded as political people in any way. She said a terrorist party inflicted terrorism in an organized manner on May 9. “How come such people are granted bail for launching an attack on the defence installations and on the martyrs’ memorials? How can I allow the women involved in the May 9 incidents to go scot-free?” she asked.

She said these people claim that they were not involved in the May 9 incidents, but their supporters and their families welcomed them on their call and inflicted terrorism on May 9. She said the May 9 incident was planned for 3-4 months and the people involved had been imparted proper training from the terrorists. The level of terrorism that was carried out on May 9 under the guise of a political party cannot even be done by any terrorist, she added. She further stated: “The place where we are standing today is called Jinnah House which is attributed to the memories of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The same Jinnah House was attacked on May 9 last year which is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.” The chief minister said those who love their dear homeland cannot even think of launching such heinous attacks. “It is said that terrorists are devoid of a kind heart. After seeing the condition of Jinnah House it seemed true. Those terrorists who attacked Jinnah House and other installations have no sympathy for the national monuments. Tears came to my eyes after meeting with the families of the martyrs and thinking how come the memorial of martyrs was burnt down and desecrated”. “I ask from the judiciary why such elements are not awarded punishments for those who attacked in May 9 incidents so far. We cannot talk with a terrorist party,” said Maryam. “The terrorists of May 9 have not even apologised with the families of the martyrs till now. The terrorists of May 9 are reaping what they sow and will definitely be awarded punishment,” she said.