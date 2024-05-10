PA Speaker, Australian envoy discuss bilateral relations

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan met Australian High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins in the Assembly Chamber on Thursday. The meeting discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields such as health, education, agriculture, and culture between Pakistan and Australia. The Speaker emphasised Pakistan’s friendly relations with Australia and highlighted significant investment opportunities for Australia in information technology and tourism sectors. “Both the countries need to further increase parliamentary relations and economic cooperation,” the Speaker said. Both the dignitaries agreed that enhancing parliamentary relations and economic cooperation would be beneficial for both countries. “We’ll welcome Australia’s cooperation in the education and health sectors. It is essential to promote business ties between Pakistan and Australia,” Speaker said. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan briefed the Australian High Commissioner on legislation and the committee system in the Punjab Assembly.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins stated that Australia considers Pakistan as a trusted friend and an important economic partner. Australian investors are keen on investing in Pakistan. The Punjab government will take steps to promote cooperation in various fields. Political Secretary Michael Courtive and Program Officer Political Economy Matin Amin were also present in the meeting. Secretary-General Chaudhry Aamir Habib and Staff Officer for Speaker Imad Hussain Bhalli were also present from the Assembly Secretariat.