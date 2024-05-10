Pakistan Navy rescues 8 Iranian fishermen

ISLAMABAD - Responding to a distress call sent out by Iranian fishermen’s vessel after it caught fire, the Pakistan Navy (PN) successfully rescued eight stranded Iranian fishermen following a successful open sea operation, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the rescued fishermen were later handed over to Iranian embassy officials. According to the ISPR, PNS Yarmook promptly responded to the distress call and executed the rescue operation with extreme agility, showcasing humanitarian values.

The statement said that the vessel not only successfully rescued all fishermen but played a commendable role in extinguishing the fire. The timely and successful rescue operation exemplified the Pakistan Navy’s capability to deal with all sorts of situations at sea, said the ISPR.