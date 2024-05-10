Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Switzerland vow to enhance cooperation

Our Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan and Switzerland yesterday vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar received the Ambassador of Switzerland, Georg Steiner, for a courtesy call.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Switzerland and the two sides have the potential to expand cooperation in trade and investment, climate, tourism and migration.

He appreciated Swiss companies doing business in Pakistan and invited more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors.

Referring to the MoU on Disaster Management signed between the two countries last year, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister hoped that it would foster greater cooperation between the two sides, enabling them to utilize technology and expertise to address natural calamities in the future.

CDA chief directs timely collection of auction payments

Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also appreciated Switzerland’s role in the multilateral arena as well as the country’s contributions to humanitarian and peace-building efforts.

Pakistan and Switzerland have close relations marked by regular interactions. The Swiss Foreign Minister visited Pakistan last July and Bilateral Political Consultations were held in January this year.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024