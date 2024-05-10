Pakistan, Switzerland vow to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Switzerland yesterday vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar received the Ambassador of Switzerland, Georg Steiner, for a courtesy call.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Switzerland and the two sides have the potential to expand cooperation in trade and investment, climate, tourism and migration.

He appreciated Swiss companies doing business in Pakistan and invited more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors.

Referring to the MoU on Disaster Management signed between the two countries last year, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister hoped that it would foster greater cooperation between the two sides, enabling them to utilize technology and expertise to address natural calamities in the future.

Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also appreciated Switzerland’s role in the multilateral arena as well as the country’s contributions to humanitarian and peace-building efforts.

Pakistan and Switzerland have close relations marked by regular interactions. The Swiss Foreign Minister visited Pakistan last July and Bilateral Political Consultations were held in January this year.