Pashto poet Akmal Lewaney passes away

Mardan - Noted Pashto poet and Khudai Khadmagar, Akmal Lewaney passed away after protracted illness on Thursday. His funeral prayer was offered at Shamozai village at tehsil Katlang Mardan.

A large number of people, including writers, poets, journalists and political activists, attended his funeral. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Akmal Lewaney was born in 1946 at Shamozai village at Katlang. He attended school up to second grade and learnt reading and writing but couldn’t continue his education as he was supposed to share work in fields along-with his parents.

Akmal Lewaney was affiliated with the Khudai Khidmatgar movement of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, alias Bacha Khan. He was 15 years old when he wrote his first poetry book ‘Yau Su Guloona’. Akmal Lewaney was promoting book culture through his mobile stalls and is known for his unique style of expression and his pricking satire and humour.

His poetry books include Lewantob, Chapawoona, Ajeeba Paigham and Tortam to his credit. He used to set up stalls at the venue of any literary or cultural event for selling out books and would earn a suitable profit to feed his family. His Qul will be offered at Shamozai village on Saturday.