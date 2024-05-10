The Tlatelolco Massacre of 1968 occurred in Mexico City during a student-led protest against the government’s authoritarian rule and social inequality. Security forces opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, resulting in hundreds of deaths and disappearances. This tragic event epitomized state-sponsored violence and repression, sparking outrage and galvanizing opposition to government tyranny. The Tlatelolco Massacre is widely reminiscent of student protests being observed to this day in universities around the world, prompting their governments to end the genocide in Gaza, despite being assaulted and arrested by security forces.