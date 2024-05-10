PHDEC hosts webinar on dragon fruit

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar on the topic of ‘Unlocking the Potential: Dragon Fruit Cultivation Techniques and Future Opportunities’. Dragon fruit, also known as pitaya or pitahaya, has gained tremendous popularity in recent years, becoming a sought-after fruit globally. Its unique appearance, vibrant colors, and health benefits have contributed to its rise in demand.

Dragon fruit farming has become increasingly popular in Pakistan due to its adaptability to diverse climates and soils. The fruit is primarily cultivated in regions with a subtropical or tropical climate, making it suitable for various parts of the country.

Recognizing the increased production of dragon fruit in Pakistan and export opportunities from Pakistan to China market, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company organized a webinar on “Unlocking the Potential: Dragon Fruit Cultivation Techniques and Future Opportunities. The objective of the webinar is to guide farmers about production technology of dragon.

Sajid Iqbal Sindhu, Director General (Punjab), Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (ATDCP), stated that Pakistan’s warm climate and fertile soils make it an ideal location for the cultivation of dragon fruit, a unique and exotic tropical fruit. While explaining about varieties, he added that American beauty, Aussie Gold Yellow, Helay comet white, white Thai Dragon and Thai Taiwan red Lisa are suitable varieties for Pakistani climate.

He explained that Dragon fruit thrives in warm, tropical climates with moderate temperatures ranging from 20°C to 35°C. It prefers well-drained, nutrient-rich soil with a slightly acidic pH between 6.0 and 7.0. The plant is drought-tolerant but requires consistent moisture for optimal fruit production. He further added that, with proper cultivation techniques and management, dragon fruit cultivation can be seamlessly incorporated into existing farming systems, diversifying agricultural production and increasing yields for Pakistani growers.

Sajid Iqbal Sindhu recommended that sustainable agronomic practices, such as integrated pest management and organic fertilization, ensures the long-term viability and environmental compatibility of dragon fruit cultivation. While, burgeoning local demand and emerging export potential provide Pakistani dragon fruit farmers with ample avenues to profitably market their high-quality, exotic produce.

A large number of participants from growers, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar.