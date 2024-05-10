Friday, May 10, 2024
Police bust bike theft ring, arrest two

May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals, recovering three stolen motorcycles from their possession, according to a police spokesman on Thursday. He informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Bani Police Station managed to apprehend two bike lifters, namely Sharjeel and Nabeel, and recovered weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused, while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Saleem stated that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

