Police hold flag marches to maintain law, order

Rawalpindi - Police in Rawalpindi, under the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, conducted flag marches on Thursday to ensure law and order and maintain peace.

A police spokesman stated that the flag march in city areas was led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Hafiz Kamran Asghar. The march started from Police Lines No.1, passed through Kutchery Chowk, Aamar Chowk, Chohan Chowk, Karal Chowk, Mall Road, Pirwadhai Mor, and concluded at Police Lines.

Similar flag marches were held in various other areas of Rawalpindi, attended by Rawalpindi district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, and Traffic Police. Over 2600 cops, along with 400 City Traffic Police personnel, were deployed to ensure law and order and smooth traffic flow on city roads.

Additionally, 62 special police pickets were set up at entry and exit points of the city. Police Station mobiles, Senior Police Officers, and Dolphin Force were actively engaged in maintaining peace on the ground.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized that the purpose of these flag marches was to demonstrate the commitment of Rawalpindi Police to ensure law and order. He reiterated that the police force was always prepared to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Rawalpindi Police would utilize all available resources for the integrity and security of the country. He warned that no one would be allowed to challenge the government’s authority, and criminals would face strict repercussions.