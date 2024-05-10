Police officers’ concerns prioritised in orderly room

Islamabad - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanvir organized an orderly room on Thursday to ensure timely resolution of institutional and personal matters concerning police officers. The establishment of an orderly room aims to prioritize and address issues faced by police officers on a timely basis, emphasizing their welfare and issue resolution. During the session held at the Central Police Office in Islamabad, officers of Islamabad Police attended and brought forth both personal and official concerns before the DIG Headquarters.

Immediate directives were issued for the resolution of pressing matters, while senior officers were instructed to address remaining issues promptly. The DIG Headquarters highlighted various measures taken for the welfare of police officers, including initiatives aimed at improving residence facilities, enhancing healthcare provisions, and raising educational standards.

He assured all personnel of an open-door policy at his office, encouraging them to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution.

The primary objective of the orderly room is not only to address the welfare, personal, and official issues of police officers but also to elevate their morale by prioritizing resolutions based on their well-being.