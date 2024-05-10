Friday, May 10, 2024
Police, other departments to act in unison to protect women: Minster

Our Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt Thursday chaired a meeting to find ways to address the issues of protection of women and their rehabilitation. The meeting brought together key stakeholders including Additional IG Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Iqbal Hussain, Director General Women Protection Authority Irshad Waheed, and District Women Protection Officers. The meeting focused on the implementation of the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016, emphasizing mutual cooperation between the police department and relevant authorities.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt stressed the need for practical strategies to be devised and implemented effectively.

It was decided in the meeting that police department will conduct specialized training for Women Protection Officers to enhance their capacity in dealing with cases of violence against women.



The meeting decided that dedicated helpline numbers will be introduced to provide immediate assistance to women who are victims of violence, ensuring they have access to the support they need. It was also decided to establish Women Protection Centers at the tehsil level, providing essential services and support to women in need.

