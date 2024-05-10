President for broadening economic, cultural coop with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has called for further broadening bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism. He said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with the brotherly country of Uzbekistan, which were centuries old and based on shared religion, culture and history. The President expressed these views while talking to the visiting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here Thursday. Welcoming the Foreign Minister, the President said that both the countries had great potential to increase bilateral trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He highlighted that Pakistan was committed to regional connectivity, and the Central Asian countries needed to take advantage of its geographic location. The President also suggested barter trade and using local currency to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, besides opening banks in the two countries to facilitate and improve business and commercial relations. He underlined the need for further promoting people-to-people and tourism linkages to bring the two countries further closer. Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, called for developing a roadmap to further deepen bilateral ties and accelerate the partnership for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Uzbekistan.