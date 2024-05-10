Punjab Assembly passes resolution against May 9 perpetrators

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly Thursday passed a condemnation resolution against the incidents of May 9th amid protest from the Opposition. Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman moved the resolution. During the presentation of the resolution, tensions escalated between treasury and opposition members as they traded barbs.

Opposition members rose from their seats and approached the Speaker’s dais. They tore copies of the resolution and waved them in the house. However, the resolution was passed with majority vote despite protest by the Opposition. The resolution said that nefarious elements of society attacked the institutions of beloved country on May 9 violating the sanctity of national security institutions and memorials of martyrs. The resolution further stated that the resting place of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, was set on fire and an attempt was made to damage the pride of the nation at the international level. National institutions, however, thwarted the conspiracy and saved the country from great destruction.

The Assembly demanded that those responsible for the May 9th incident be brought to justice. Earlier, the treasury and the opposition members locked horns over the issue of reserved seats in the wake of recent decision by the apex court. Speaking on a point of order, opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan said that after the Supreme Court’s decision on reserved seats, the membership of these members have been suspended and they could not be allowed to sit in the House. “I will request the Speaker to expel such members who are present in the assembly. Our seats were given to the government coalition in good faith. Now the decision is absolutely clear”, he maintained. Giving his ruling on the issue, Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Ahmad Khan said that there was an ambiguity in the Supreme Court’s decision. “The Attorney General and the Law Department have been asked to seek clarification from the Election Commission. Until the Election Commission does not issue a de-notification, I have no authority to remove them from the assembly. The Election Commission is bound by this order. The Supreme Court has imposed a restriction only on voting in these specific seats”, the speaker explained.

The speaker argued that the court has stated that suspended members will not participate in the voting. “We have requested clarification on this matter. The Election Commission will first issue the notification, then we will notify them”, said the Speaker, adding that he did not have the authority to expel the members elected on reserved seats.

Rana Aftab argued that if the members cannot vote on the bill, then how can they sit in the Assembly.

Also, the House witnessed uproar after the Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanter stopped Opposition’s Rana Shahbaz from making video of the hullabaloo created by the Opposition in the House.