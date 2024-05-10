Punjab govt addresses doctors shortage in BHUs

Gujar khan - The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is actively addressing the shortage of medical officers in basic health units (BHUs). Chairman of the District Coordination Committee (DCC), Rawalpindi, and MNA Engineer Raja Qamar ul Islam highlighted this commitment. He emphasized the forthcoming recruitment of doctors by the Primary & Secondary Health Department of Punjab to alleviate the issue.

Furthermore, plans are underway to establish a fully equipped hospital in Rawat, catering to the healthcare needs of residents in surrounding areas like Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Kahuta, and Mandra. This initiative aims to tackle the challenges faced by patients due to traffic congestion on routes to hospitals in Rawalpindi city.

Engineer Qamar ul Islam also expressed concerns regarding the loss of lives during patient transfers from rural areas to hospitals in Rawalpindi city. He emphasized the need for immediate medical assistance, especially for accident and burn victims. Additionally, he highlighted the strain on the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and the District Headquarters Hospital due to overcrowding.

The ongoing renovation and upgrades at Holy Family Hospital indicate efforts to improve healthcare facilities. Engineer Qamar ul Islam assured that the Punjab Building Department is expediting the completion of works to reopen the facility promptly. This underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing public healthcare services in Punjab.