Qatar Dy FM holds talks with Dar to discuss trade, investment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Qatar yesterday held talks to enhance trade and investment ties.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi accompanied by senior delegates from the Qatar Investment Authority.

The two sides reviewed Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations and trade and investment ties with particular focus on cooperation in sectors including energy, mining and aviation, said a Foreign Office statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments especially the dire situation in Gaza.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister admired Qatar’s active role as a mediator with regard to the Palestine Israel conflict and emphasized that peace in the region could only be ensured through the establishment of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Minister of State conveyed message from the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, reiterating steadfast support for Pakistan.

Dar underscored the significance of economic diplomacy towards transforming bilateral ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.