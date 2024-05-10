Rallies taken out to show solidarity with Pak Army

khyber - In connection with 09 May, Pakistan Zindabad and pro-Armed Forces rally was carried out at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud district Khyber on Thursday.

Under the auspices of PML-N, the rally was attended by PML-N local elite Pirzada Pir, head of ex-Fata Levies Force Said Jalal, police official Malik Mazhar, a number of the party volunteers, and social workers.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Pirzada Pir and others expressed their regret over the 09 May, 2023 riots and applauded the Armed Forces for dealing with the incident patiently. With joint efforts of the Armed Forces and citizens, the conspiracy, hitched by the enemy against the unity of the country, was foiled, they remarked.

They went on to say that the day of 09, May will be remembered as a “Black Day” in the history of Pakistan when a handful miscreants challenged writ of the government and set on fire the residency of the founder of Pakistan and monuments of the martyrs.

They maintained the entire nation is standing with the Armed Forces and demanded of the Army Chief and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to bring to justice those who violated the law on 09, May, 2023. The participants carried the national flags and chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan and the Armed Forces.

MOHMAND: Similarly, a rally by local elders was held in favor of Pakistan Army in tehsil Safi area of Mohmand tribal district here.

The rally was led by Malik Sadol Khan and Malik Ibrahim started from Mamad Gut College and ended in Qandhari bazaar. The participants of the rally were chanting slogans as “Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad”.

Addressing on the occasion, the tribal elders said that they are standing side by side with the Pakistan Army and other institutions. Local elders have always stood by the side of Pakistan Army and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the future, they told.

“Those who have insulted our Pakistan Army and our martyrs on May 9 should be severely punished,” the tribesmen demanded.

The tribal elders said that the miscreants had damaged the historical monuments and installations of the country. They also said enemies of the country who spread riots do not deserve any concession.

The government should deal strictly with these rioters, the elders said. This is our country and we have to protect it, said Malik Ibrahim.