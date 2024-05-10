Sindh CS conducts surprise visits to exam centres, annoyed over mismanagement

KARACHI - In an effort to oversee the smooth conduct of examinations, Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Asif Hyder Shah conducted surprise visits to several examination centers in Karachi on Thursday. During the inspections, the chief secretary expressed dissatisfaction over mismanagement and the delayed commencement of exam papers at Government Boys High School 3, Jhangir Road. He directed Secretary Universities and Boards, the Chairman Matric Board, and the Controller to take immediate corrective measures to address the issues observed.

The CS emphasised the importance of cleanliness and the provision of clean drinking water at examination centres, instructing the principal of the school accordingly. Interacting with students, he sought their feedback and addressed their concerns, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring a conducive examination environment.

Furthermore, Chief Secretary Shah visited Sindhi Muslim Boys School to assess the situation. Notably, he took note of the presence of unauthorised individuals at the Mehmodabad examination centre, despite Section 144 being in effect, signaling the need for stricter enforcement of regulations to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Later, Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah conducted a meeting with key officials including the Secretary of School Education, Secretary of Colleges, Chairman, and Controller of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and ensure the smooth conduct of annual examinations. During the meeting, the chief secretary emphasised the importance of maintaining order and integrity throughout the examination process. He directed the officials to take necessary measures to prevent any disruptions or irregularities that could affect the fairness and transparency of the examinations. This directive likely included instructions on implementing strict security measures, ensuring proper logistics, and addressing any potential challenges or concerns that may arise during the examination period.