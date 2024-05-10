The Rail Road

Mega infrastructural connectivity projects are initially hard to envision and execute. But the rapid progress China has made in this one field convinces the rest of the world that it is possible to materialise grand roads spanning over hundreds of kilometers, to ease trade. For a country like Pakistan, the potential of such projects is huge but resource mobilisation, efficient management, and fluctuating security situations stand as major hurdles.

Just like the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline whose fate hangs in limbo, the railroad project finalised between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in February 2021 also faces uncertainty. We aspire to execute and complete such projects because we need cheaper and cost-effective alternatives in regional trade. We need a boost to our economy; now more than ever.

Uzbekistan enjoys a good place on the list of Pakistan’s friends. The bilateral relationship has been smooth, exchange-oriented, and marked with regular visits of dignitaries from both sides. It is unfortunate that the railroad project is facing a delay for reasons that we do not know about. One obvious reason that meets the eye is Afghanistan’s security situation. The rail track, which will reduce the transit time as well as the cost of trade and will help Central Asia connect with Pakistani ports, has to pass through Afghanistan.

A 4.8 billion dollar project featuring a 760 km railroad network, both countries are careful in its implementation. The delay will obviously extend the projected completion time, which is 2027. Moreover, the benefits of ease of trade will reach us later than sooner. While Afghanistan’s security situation remains a challenge, integrating the country into the neighbourhood, as opposed to isolating it, is the best way to bring stability to the war-torn region. Including Afghanistan is almost a necessity for this cross-Asia infrastructure project. However, we must also remember that some of Pakistan’s grand economic ambitions have stood restrained due to the situation next door. Pakistan must ensure that this project does not land in perpetual delay.

It needs to be activated and construction work should begin. Linking the Belt and Road projects that connect China to Central Asia with our ports would be a game changer for cross-border bilateral trade. Infrastructure like this not only brings raw economic benefits but also fosters cultural exchange and political connectivity.