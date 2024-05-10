Three killed,four injured in rocket launcher attack on house

KASHMORE - At least three people were killed and four others injured in rocket launcher attack of robbers on a house here on Thursday. According to details, robbers fire rocket launcher on a house in Gailpur, Kacha area of Kashmore. As a result of attack, two brothers including one-year-old Abdul Jabbar, 10-year-old Abdul Ghafoor and their uncle Hussain Bux Shar, 50, were killed on the spot while a woman among four others were injured. The injured were shifted to Larkana hospital where according to medics condition of two wounded people was critical.