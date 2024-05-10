Top attractions in Saudi that need to be on your 2024 travel list!

Private Tour on a Horse Carriage Followed by Dinner Under the Night Sky

Saudi’s very first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra is an ideal destination for nature lovers and ecotourism enthusiasts. Covering 52 hectares, the destination features 131 breathtaking tombs and countless rock formations.

Visitors looking for an exclusive experience can hop on a horse carriage and witness the picturesque evening skies of Hegra as part of a private tour. Here, local Rawis or storytellers will guide tourists through and provide in-depth knowledge of Hegra’s fascinating history. From the monolithic tomb of Lihyan Son of Kuza to ancient banquet halls, one can immerse themselves into the architecture of this great Nabataean civilization.

What’s even better is that the evening comes to a close with a private dinner under the Hegra sky, with a never-seen-before starry landscape.



Scale Al Qarah Mountain

Located just a 25-minute drive east from Al Hofuf towards Al Ahsa National Park is the village of Al Qarah along with its mountain. At the awe-inspiring peak of Al Qarah Mountain, the Arabic interpretations of nearby place names take on a profound significance. Al Ahsa, the designation for the governorate, signifies 'murmuring streams,' while Hofuf, the principal city, conveys the meaning of 'whistling wind.'

The summit elevates 75 meters from street level and 205 meters above sea level, yet reaching the top doesn't demand significant effort, offering unmatched 360-degree vistas of Al Ahsa. What leaves visitors in awe is not just the view from the top of the mountain, but also its mystical caves. The caves are a result of the Al Qarah Mountain sitting at the eastern border of the Shadqam plateau, connecting to Kuwait and Iraq in the north and the Rub Al Khali desert in the south. Sub-aerial weathering, shaped by rain and rivers instead of groundwater, has led to its distinctive curves, caves, and mushroom-like shapes. This process has also created narrow canyons and tall interior passages within the mountain that are a must-see.

Exploring Diriyah’s newest dining destination

Located in the historical district of Diriyah is Bujairi Terrace, a premium luxury dining destination with a curation of 20 exquisite restaurants and cafes that overlook the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al-Turaif – the birthplace of Saudi.

Bujairi Terrace houses the finest cuisine options from around the world – Parisian cafés, African-inspired lounges, Thai street food, Cantonese fine-dining, and much more!



By the Sea

The Red Sea is known for its pristine landscape with the world's fourth-largest barrier reef system, 90 untouched islands, mountains, and mangroves - all in one place. It is a one-stop destination for adventure, entertainment, and one-of-a-kind enriching experiences.And that’s not all! One also gets a chance to spot turtles, octopuses, and rare fish and enjoy water activities including snorkelling, scuba-diving, kayaking, and yachting.

The Red Sea is indeed a perfect spot for scuba diving expeditions to explore nearby wrecks and discovery sites. Adults can alsoflyboard against the beautiful Red Sea sunset.