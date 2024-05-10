USCIRF report faulty, non-reflective of ground realities: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report as faulty and non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch criticised the USCIRF report, expressing deep-seated concerns regarding its accuracy and methodology.

The spokesperson highlighted how the report’s foundation rested upon flawed assumptions and unsubstantiated allegations, which failed to encapsulate the nuanced realities within Pakistan.

She questioned the efficacy of USCIRF’s annual country designations, drawing attention to the US State Department’s notable dismissal of their recommendation regarding India.

“We believe USCIRF’s annual exercise of designating countries is unwarranted and futile. The futility of USCIRF’s recommendations can be gauged by the fact that since 2020 the US State Department has ignored its recommendation to declare India a “Country of Particular Concern”. This exercise would have more credibility if it were free of double standards and geo-political considerations and if it paid increased attention to the glaring rise of Islamophobia,” she contended.

Baloch added: “Such arbitrary designations also undermine the objective of fostering understanding and cooperation, which can only be achieved through dialogue and constructive engagement.”

Shifting focus to regional dynamics, Baloch lauded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s steadfast support for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She said this support was prominently reaffirmed during the recent OIC summit, where Pakistan found solidarity in the OIC’s resolute stance on Kashmiri self-determination.

The spokesperson emphasized the imperative for India to retract its unilateral actions in the region, echoing the sentiments echoed in the OIC’s Banjul Declaration.

She welcomed the OIC Secretary General’s report on India’s continued violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), further cementing its commitment to advocating for Kashmir’s peaceful resolution.

On the diplomatic front, Baloch highlighted the robust partnership with Uzbekistan, emphasizing collaborative efforts across various sectors such as security, defence, and economic cooperation. This engagement was further underscored by Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi’s visit, which aimed to bolster bilateral ties, particularly in energy cooperation and regional affairs.

Condemning the recent Israeli aggression in Gaza, Baloch called upon the international community to intervene urgently to safeguard civilian lives and hold perpetrators accountable for their egregious actions, emphasizing the need for adherence to international humanitarian law.

She reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and called for a just resolution to the longstanding conflict in accordance with UN resolutions, while also advocating for a more balanced and constructive approach to international religious freedom assessments.

The spokesperson strongly condemned Israeli settlers’ attack on Jordanian aid convoy carrying humanitarian assistance to occupied Gaza.

“It is not just a flagrant violation of the obligations of the occupying power but a dangerous provocation that may lead to further escalation of tensions in the region. Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the invasion and seizure of the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza by Israeli occupation forces in defiance of international warnings and acceptable international behaviour,” she said.

With its latest actions, she said, Israeli occupation authorities have once again demonstrated their contempt for international humanitarian law as they continue to pursue an abhorrent policy of genocide and extermination in Gaza.

“For months, they have bombed, starved and humiliated the people of Gaza. And they now are moving forward to forcibly displace civilians from the last remaining shelter for millions fleeing from the inhumane assault in the rest of the besieged Gaza Strip,” she added.

The spokesperson said these war crimes and crimes against humanity must end. “We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an end to this aggression and genocide. Measures should be taken to fully protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and the occupation forces must be held accountable for the Gaza genocide,” she said.

With regards to Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, she reiterated that Pakistan was concerned about the terror threat that it faces from terrorists having links with individuals and entities inside Afghanistan.

“And we have urged Afghan authorities to take effective and meaningful action against these individuals and entities so that they do not pose a threat to the people of Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

To a question on Pakistan-India talks, she said: “At this point, there is no dialogue taking place between Pakistan and India and there are no plans to hold the talks in the immediate future.”

Regarding the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to China, she said the dates were being finalized.

About the moon probe, which was sent recently, she said this was a project by young Pakistani scientists, scholars and students.

“Pakistan-China collaboration in the domain of science and technology is long-standing and we have many projects that the two sides have worked on in the last several years. This was one example of collaboration between Pakistan and China,” she remarked.