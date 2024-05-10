WASA accelerates preparations for monsoon

RAWALPINDI - Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi, following directives from the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, accelerated preparations for the upcoming monsoon on Thursday.

A spokesperson from WASA stated that the Secretary had instructed a third party to review monsoon preparations and drainage machinery. Superintending Engineer, Qaiser Rashid, along with a team from the Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division, visited WASA Rawalpindi for this purpose.

The third-party team conducted a thorough review of WASA’s heavy machinery and deemed the machines and drainage arrangements satisfactory. Additionally, the SE Public Health Engineering Department inspected the cleaning of sewage lines using modern winching machines on Asghar Mall Road.

The Superintendent Engineer confirmed that the condition of machinery intended for monsoon use was checked and found to be satisfactory.

Furthermore, a funding request for the proper cleaning of Nullah Lai had been submitted to the Punjab government, with approval expected imminently, as informed by the MD of WASA.

An allocation of Rs 60 million had already been sanctioned for the maintenance of major drains in the city, with the tendering process underway, according to Muhammad Saleem Ashraf. He emphasized that all necessary arrangements would be completed before the onset of the monsoon season and urged citizens to refrain from disposing of garbage and solid waste in drains and sewer lines.

Managing Director Muhammad Salim Ashraf and Director Sewerage and Drainage were also present during the review and preparations.