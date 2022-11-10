Share:

A 14-day holiday for Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar has been approved on Thursday.

Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar had asked for a 14-day leave to perform Umrah, which has now been approved. Additional IG Elite police Kanwar Shahrukh has been given the additional charge of the Punjab IG.

It merits mention here that after the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Faisal Shahkar refused to continue his services as the Punjab IG. The Punjab government had suggested three names to the centre for the appointment as Punjab IG on November 8. The names that were sent to the federal government included Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Aamir Zulfiqar, and Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.