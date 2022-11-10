Share:

Rawalpindi-Tension escalated in Taxila on Wednesday after two groups of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led by two MPs went into verbal clash over stopping some supporters from passing through protest camp set up on HIT Road, informed sources.

There were unconfirmed reports that the men of both PTI MPs – Mansoor Hayyat Khan and Provincial Minister Taimoor Khan – took out guns at each other, however, the elders of the area intervened and cooled down the situation.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders and supporters kept blocking Islamabad Motorway and GT Road from Soan Bridge and Rawat-Chakbeli Khan turn. According to sources, MNA Mansoor Hayyat Ali Khan and MPA Taimoor Khan along with their supporters have been setting up camps at HIT Road and Margalla Hills with a distance of 1km to register their protest against assassination attempt on Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan.

A group of supporters of MPA Taimoor Khan left Dhoke Wajhanr to join his camp when men of MNA Mansoor Hayyat Khan barred them from passing their protest camp. Upon calling, MPA Taimoor Khan rushed there and a verbal clash occurred between two groups of PTI. Sources disclosed that MPA Taimoor Khan’s men tortured supporters of MNA Mansoor Hayyat Khan. They added both groups also turned guns on each other. Some elders of the area, while sensing the sensitivity of issue, came forward and soothed both parties.

Meanwhile, the owners of heavy traffic, got stuck in traffic jam due to closure of roads at Margalla Hills by the supporters of Ghulam Sarwar Khan, former federal minister, expressed their deep concerns over the situation. They said the containers and dumpers are filled with edibles and other daily use items that may rot due to road closure. They urged government to remove the PTI protestors from the roads.

A group of PTI protestors, led by MPA Haji Amjad, blocked Soan Bridge by placing containers. Irate workers chanted slogans against PM Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah. A massive traffic jam occurred on GT Road causing immense troubles for commuters and pedestrians.

Business activists along with GT Road also hampered due to mess of protestors and traffic jam.

The motorists also experienced pain and miseries due to road blockage by protestors of PTI led by MPA/ provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Raja Rashid Hafeez and others. Metro Bus service remained suspended on third consecutive day doubling miseries of passengers. Traffic remained off the road.

Interestingly, Rawalpindi police have not made any effort to remove protestors from roads something seeking strong attention of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In Rawat protest camp, PTI MNA Professor Sadaqat Ali Abbasi amused the protestors by singing songs.