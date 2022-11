Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 57 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 78,783 electricity units.