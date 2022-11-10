Share:

SARGODHA - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha is going to organise a sevenday Lok Mela from November 24 to 30, to highlight the culture of Punjab and provide recreational facilities to the citizens. Various competitions would be organised among the schoolchildren besides traditional drum beating competitions, fair dance (local dance), flowers stalls and other amusements. People from all walks of life including women and children would likely to visit Lok Mela. This was disclosed by PHA Director General (DG) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi during the consultation meeting with the media and representatives of the institutions concerned here on Wednesday. He said the seven-day Lok Mela would be organised at the PHA head office with an aim to provide recreational facilities, cultural exposure and stalls based on handicrafts in the Lok Mela. Ghazal, poetry and other entertainment programmes will also be organized for citizens during the mela days. PHA staffers and media consultant Shafqat Awan were also present on the occasion