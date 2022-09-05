Share:

Peshawar - Police have recovered 9.5 kilograms gold and 600,000 Saudi riyals from the car of an Afghan national, an official said on Wednesday. Briefing journalists at a presser in Malik Saad Police Lines, SP Abdul Salam Khalid said that they were probing the case further, in order to find out if the arrestee had any links with militant groups or not. “In precincts of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station, the cops stopped a motorcar in snap checking and recovered 9.5kg gold along with 600,000 Saudi riyals. The car was being driven by Anar Uddin, an Afghan national having his proof of registration card,” he added. He said that such huge quantity of gold and foreign currency had alerted the cops. The value of the gold and cash was estimated approximately Rs160 million. According to the official, police were looking into whether or not the money and gold were being used in Hundi, Hawala transactions and had anything to do with supporting terrorist organisations. “We have informed Federal Investigation Agency as well. The case is being probed from various angles and further information would be shared after completion of the probe,” he added.