LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar Tuesday said that all means and resources are being utilised to bring 16.5 million acres of wheat under cultivation in Punjab. In the context of weather conditions, the farmers should completed wheat cultivation this month. This year, 0.372 million acres of area was brought under wheat cultivation, which yielded an average of 34 maunds per 40kg. This year, the farmers should complete the cultivation of wheat on the maximum area and work hard to get an average yield of 45 mounds per acre. This he said while participating as chief guest at a formers convention organised by Agriculture Department in cooperation with a private fertilizer company in connection with the ongoing campaign of wheat in Hafizabad. On this occasion, the secretary said that there is a need to speed up the cultivation of wheat in paddy areas so that timely cultivation of wheat can be completed on maximum area in the province. The Agriculture Department’s field staff is helping and guiding the farmers in every possible way to fulfill this national duty of timely cultivation of wheat so that the food security situation in the country remains satisfactory. Apart from this, selected varieties of wheat are being provided free of cost to the farmers of the flood affected areas while in other areas a subsidy of Rs1,200 has been provided on approved seed varieties. Apart from this, the support price of wheat has been increased upto 3,000 rupees per 40kg before the sowing of wheat so that the cultivation of wheat can be made profitable for the farmers. Under the “Grow More Wheat” campaign, farmers convention is being organised while print, electronic and digital media are also being used for technical guidance of the farmers. On this occasion, the secretary instructed the paddy farmers not to set fire after harvesting and said that in the light of the high court’s orders, legal action is being taken against those who set fire to paddy residue. In this context, the farmers should mix the paddy residues in the soil as per the instructions of the Agriculture Department which will also increase the fertility of the soil. O