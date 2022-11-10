Share:

On Tuesday, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved the terms for a new $500 million loan that will be used to distribute regular cash grants among the poorest, pay subsidies on fuel and rich exporters. This is a support loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) which is on top of the $1.5 billion loan approved last month from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

These two loans are being used to finance the $2.4 billion Countercyclical Expenditure Plan to cope with exogenous shocks and offset the impact of global super commodity prices on the poor. According to reports, the loan will have a maturity period of seven years and an interest rate of around 4.9 percent. These terms and conditions are quite unfavourable given our current situation, as the maturity period is one of the shortest and the interest rate is quite high, even more than some foreign commercial loan banks.

Officials however argue that this loan is still cheaper than market lending and that the government has limited options to meet this fiscal year’s estimated $34 billion foreign financing requirements. Pakistan of course is suffering from the commodity shocks due to the Ukraine war, and on top of that is dealing with inflation, rising food insecurity, and the devastation caused by the recent floods.

The largest expense is $1.1 billion which will be used to provide BISP cash grants to nine million of the poorest families in the country. This perhaps is the most crucial component of this package because the record-high inflation along with other crises over the past year has taken a serious toll on the lower-income classes. The second largest expense is the electricity subsidy for rich exporters ($274 million) which was announced by the government in October. This is also being scrutinised by the IMF and it remains to be seen if any objections will be raised. The rest of the package includes fuel subsidies for vulnerable households, BISP employee expenses, food security measures, and subsidies for the agricultural sector.

While most of these are important expenditures that the loan will enable, the terms of the loan are prohibitive and only add to our economic burden in the long run. It will be a serious challenge to service this loan in seven years and we must be more prudent when it comes to external financing. More importantly, we need to come up with local initiatives that allow the government to generate sufficient returns to reduce our reliance on loans for such expenditures.