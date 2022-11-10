Share:

Adviser to CM rejects religious angle, says hate being spread against former PM.

LAHORE - Adviser to Punjab’s chief minis­ter on home affairs Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday revealed that at least two people were in­volved in assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan last Thursday.

Imran Khan, 70, was wounded by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in Wazirabad on November 3. One person died in the incident while several members of the PTI chair­man’s close circle, including Sena­tor Faisal Javed, former Sindh gov­ernor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured.

A suspect identified as Naveed was arrested from the crime scene. The suspect admitted to opening fire on the container but did not point out to anyone during the initial investigations. During a press brief­ing on Wednesday, Cheema said that at least two people were involved in the attack, citing initial investigation by law enforcement agencies.

He rejected the religious angle given to the attack. “In fact, re­ligious hatred is being spread against Imran Khan. After the Wa­zirabad incident, an attempt has been made to spew poison against Imran Khan in Hafizabad as well,” he added. Cheema said that the Centre can exercise its authority, however, appointing an IG is the responsibility of the provincial government. “There is only pub­lic’s rule here [in Punjab]... there won’t be any governor’s rule [in the province],” he added.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that the attackers could be more than two. “In the initial investi­gation, it has been proved that there was a planned assassina­tion attempt on Imran Khan,” he claimed. He said that those who were making a narrative against Imran Khan non-stop have been exposed. “[Interior Minis­ter] Rana Sanaullah should be ashamed of his statement while accusing Imran Khan,” he added. He further said that the assas­sination bid on Imran Khan was an attack on entire 220 million people of Pakistan.