An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan's bail till November 21 in a case against violence during protests.

A terror case had been registered against the PTI leadership — including party chairman Imran Khan and secretary-general Asad Umar — and 100 other party workers for alleged violence during the protests.

Protests were sparked across the country following the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify Khan and ruling that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

Ten offenses, including a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act, had been added to the case registered at Sagjani police station on police's behalf

The court also accepted the PTI leader's request for exemption from court appearance on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, the court also accepted bail of PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz, restricting police from arresting him till November 14.