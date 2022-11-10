Share:

President Joe Biden called the midterm elections "a good day" for democracy on Wednesday and said he is ready to work with Republicans.

Speaking one day after the elections to elect members of both chambers of the Congress, Biden said will meet with leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties to "discuss how we can work together for the remainder of this year" after his trip to Indonesia for G20.

"It was a good day, I think, for democracy," Biden said, referring to Tuesday's elections where a Republican landslide did not take shape.

"Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are," he said.

The US president also said "voters are still frustrated," but added that his administration is "just getting started."

"I'm optimistic about how the public's going to even be more embracive of what we've done," he said.

"Democrats had a strong night," said Biden. "While the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen".

Asked if he is considering a run for president in 2024, Biden said: "Our intention is to run again, regardless of what the outcome in this election was."

He said he will confirm if he runs "early next year."