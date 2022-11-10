Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Saudi Arabia on an official two-day visit to the Kingdom ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s planned visit to Pakistan. During the visit, the Foreign Minister will cochair the Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) with his Saudi counterpart. The Foreign Minister will also hold a meeting with Secretary General of the GCC during his visit. Besides the official engagements, the Foreign Minister will have interaction with the local media and other dignitaries of the Kingdom. “The visit of the Foreign Minister will further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” the foreign ministry said. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is also likely to visit Pakistan later this month, during which Pakistan hopes to get a $4.2 billion bailout package from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Crown Prince is expected to visit Pakistan on November 21. A special security team of Kingdom will arrive in Pakistan to take a final look at the security arrangements regarding the Prince’s visit. Apart from the $ 4.2 billion bailout package, numerous Pakistan-Saudi petroleum agreements are being finalised for signing.