Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to the country by this summer's floods, saying debt relief could be a mechanism for doing so.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto who attended the UN climate summit in Egypt, said that the world is unequipped to deal with weather-related disasters of this scale and urged countries to find ways to address the issue. “There’s no pot of gold sitting anywhere or no financial international mechanism really available to deal with the tragedy of this scale,” he said.

His comment comes as Pakistan races against time to arrange tents, food and other supplies for the flood victims ahead of winter just weeks away. Climate-induced flooding killed 1,739 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and caused around $40 billion in damages, according to the World Bank.

“Many months on from the initial flooding and rainfall, there are still many areas that are underwater," said Bilawal Bhutto, adding that the World Health Organization warned that the country faces a health crisis because of waterborne diseases. He added that instead of “charity” or “reparations” to pay for climate damage, nations should consider "out-of-the-box solutions that we could propose that can be a win-win for developing countries and developing countries”.

One of these is for debts owed by developing countries to rich countries to be written off, allowing nations to spend that money on clean energy and adapting to worsening weather caused by climate change.