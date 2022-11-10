Share:

BRASÍLIA -The head of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s transition on Wenesday picked a team to smooth the leftist’s ascent to Brazil’s presidency, while outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro remained uncharacteristically silent after his election loss. Lula’s vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin named a political council and a team of economists, among others, who will lay the groundwork for the changeover of government on January 1. “We are working, the future has already begun,” Lula wrote on Twitter. On Wednesday, Lula will meet with the leaders of both chambers of Congress in Brasilia to discuss budget issues as he looks to implement his campaign promises of increased social spending, while grappling with a struggling economy. Lula, who will be serving a third term as president, is facing a far tougher outlook than the commodities-fueled boom he presided over in the 2000s. The economics team appointed by Alckmin includes economists Andre Lara Resende and Persio Arisa, who helped draw up a plan to halt hyperinflation in Brazil in the nineties.Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has all but disappeared from public view and even his beloved social media accounts.