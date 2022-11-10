Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has sent a panel of three names to the federal government for appointment of a new IGP after the incumbent police chief Faisal Shahkar expressed his inability to work with the present political setup in Punjab. A letter written to Secretary Establishment on behalf of the chief minister by his Principal Secretary contains the names of Additional IGP, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, Additional IGP, Amir Zulfiqar Cheema and Additional IGP/ CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. Sources in the federal government confided to The Nation that all the three names recommended by the chief minister were controversial and less likely to be considered by the prime minister who is the competent authority to make such an appointment. Among the three officers recommended by the CM, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been placed under suspension by the federal government and is most likely to face removal from service proceeding in few days. The federal government has given him last chance to report back. Fayyaz Ahmed Dev is also not without controversy as the former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar had earlier surrendered him to the federal government for poor performance. Amir Zulfiqar Khan has been a staff officer to Ch Parvaiz Elahi. He also got a lucrative posting in Multan during the last tenure of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister on the recommendations of the then Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. Sources said that Ch Parvez Elahi, having the portfolio of deputy prime minister at that time, had asked the ex-PM to appoint Cheema in Multan.