ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has urged the officers to stay focused on their professional duties and serve the nation, as he visited the Peshawar Corps a press release that the COAS was received by Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat. During the visit, General Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada (martyrs) monument. Later, while addressing the officers, the COAS appreciated the “monumental efforts of the nation’s martyrs” whom he credited with achieving “peace and stability”. “We owe it to the sacrifices of our martyrs for providing us with safety and enabling a fertile environment for socio-economic development in newly-merged districts in particular, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in general,” said General Bajwa. The COAS also urged the officers to always stay focused on professional duties in the service of the nation.
Share: