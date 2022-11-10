Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has urged the officers to stay fo­cused on their profes­sional duties and serve the nation, as he visit­ed the Peshawar Corps a press release that the COAS was received by Pe­shawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat. During the visit, General Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Shuha­da (martyrs) monument. Later, while addressing the officers, the COAS ap­preciated the “monumen­tal efforts of the nation’s martyrs” whom he credit­ed with achieving “peace and stability”. “We owe it to the sacrifices of our martyrs for providing us with safety and enabling a fertile environment for socio-economic develop­ment in newly-merged districts in particular, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in general,” said General Ba­jwa. The COAS also urged the officers to always stay focused on professional duties in the service of the nation.