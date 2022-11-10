Share:

Lahore-Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has inaugurated the Allama Iqbal Cup Football Series at Agha Khan Gymkhana. The three-match football series will be played between Karachi Football Club and Agha Khan Gymkhana Club. “There is a dire need to follow the philosophy of Dr Allama Iqbal as it is the only way that can help the country progress by leaps and bounds. We need to educate our people and if we succeed in doing so, no one can stop us in making Pakistan a country that was actually dreamt by Allama Iqbal,” said Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, while speaking on the occasion. Other notables present there were KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Shahida Perveen Kiyani, Sultan Kemani, Junaid Ahmed Khan, Jameel Hout, Sohail Pervaiz, Muhammad Akhlaq and Arslam Ahmad. The Commissioner Karachi also awarded a medal to Shahida Perveen Kiyani for her services for the sports in Karachi. Iqbal Memon also congratulated Pakistan cricket team on winning the T20 World Cup’s first semifinal against New Zealand and extended his best wishes to the national team for the final. Meanwhile, Karachi Football Club defeated Agha Khan Gymkhana by 4-0 in the first match of the series.