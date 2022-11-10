Share:

There are a few sectors of the economy that are the backbone of the economy and textile is one of these sectors. Among all the sectors, the most important industrial sectors, the textile industry plays a significant role in national economies, employment generation, and exports to developing countries like Pakistan. The global textile market size, estimated at USD 993.6 billion in 2021, is expected to grow at a rate of 4.0 percent annually. In 2021, among Asian countries, China is the leading global textile exporter, while Pakistan accounts for 2 percent of global textile exports.

The trend of export of Pakistani products to the US market has been seen since the last financial year and it has been continuously maintained till now. But this year the cotton crop in Pakistan has been affected to a great extent due to floods. In the year 2020, India and Bangladesh were completely shut down due to the coronavirus, while the industry was functioning in Pakistan. As the US market needed supplies that could not be met due to the closure of India and Bangladesh, international buyers turned to Pakistan. Will Pakistan’s textile industry, which has been given all the facilities by the government, learn to continue the tradition of contributing to Pakistan’s economy by making textile products that are competitive in the global market?

The textile industry is the backbone of the Pakistani economy, while the cotton crop is the main artery for this industry. Therefore, whenever there is a disruption or reduction in the supply of cotton, as a result, the textile industry starts shutting down automatically. The surprising thing is that on one hand the exports of the textile industry continue to increase and on the other hand the problem of reduction in cotton production due to various reasons has been intensifying for the last several years. The crisis has been aggravated by the recent floods as the cotton crop cultivated on an area of more than 1.45 lakh hectares in Sindh has been completely damaged, while the crop that has survived the inundation is of substandard quality and can’t be used by textile industry at least. An immediate solution to this problem is that the government of Pakistan should immediately remove the ban imposed on the import of cotton and thread from India. The prices of imported polyester yarn have also increased by more than 50 percent due to which the crisis in the textile industry is getting worse with each passing day. This year, the cotton production in the country was estimated at 75 lakh bales, but due to floods, the cotton crop was destroyed in Sindh and partially destroyed in Punjab. The industry is facing a shortfall of 6 million bales. At present, the textile industry is forced to import cotton from Central Asia, Brazil, America, and Africa to meet its requirement, although cotton is available in abundance in our neighbouring country India. Not only is the cost of importing cotton from other countries higher than in India, but it also takes months to bring the imported cotton to Pakistan and from India, it hardly needs a week.

It is also important to point out here that the main reason for the decrease in cotton production in Pakistan is the establishment of sugar mills in the districts designated for cotton cultivation and the increase in sugarcane cultivation there instead of cotton. Along with this, the quality of cotton has also decreased due to the sale of substandard seeds and the adulteration of agricultural drugs and fertilizers. Then the federal government and the provincial governments and the industrialists are not playing any role to facilitate farmers who are interested in sowing cotton. Only the PPP government, whenever it is in the federal government, plays its role in facilitating these farmers but other than the PPP government, no federal government has ever played the needed role to increase cotton cultivation in the country. Cultivation is not the answer alone, research and quality seeds are also needed for the textile sector to grow further and help the country in earning from exports. However, exports are not the only measure of the performance of textile industries today. If textile firms follow sustainable business practices and demonstrate a satisfactory record of sustainable business practices, then they can compete in the modern world. Simply put, making a profit while having a positive impact on society (people), and the environment (planet) is only possible through sustainable business practices—the three Ps. In today’s corporate world, sustainability is an important component of social and environmental responsibility and a fundamental first step in protecting the Earth for future generations. These practices not only save money, reduce waste, and conserve natural resources, but they also help protect the environment and its inhabitants. This year, if we want to save the textile sector from going down, the Textile sector should be allowed to export cotton from India, and at the same time, there should be a policy to encourage farmers in cotton growing areas to switch to cotton again instead of sugarcane. A policy should be formulated as sugar and sugarcane do not contribute much to our exports while sugar and sugarcane play a key role in ruining our health system, so it is important to encourage farmers to grow crops that benefit the country and the national economy. Industrialists have developed a habit of relying completely on the government, they should also play their role in facilitating farmers sowing cotton.