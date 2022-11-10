Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a gang allegedly smuggling weapons on social media.

As per details, the CTD arrested a gang who were smuggling weapons via WhatsApp and Facebook.

The CTD in-charge Raja Umer Khattab said that the gang used to smuggle the latest and sophisticated pistols and other weapons from Darra Adam Khel (KPK ) to Karachi without any hurdle or check and balance.

Total 18 pistols have been confiscated from the gang. The gang used to buy modern weapons from Peshawar and then smuggle them to Karachi.

The license of these weapons is fake but it looks real. Some of the pistols were smuggled with real licenses as well.

All four members of the alleged smuggling gang were arrested, the CTD in-charge said.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed two suspected terrorists of a banned outfit in operation in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to details, the security forces conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar. A spokesperson said the CTD team reached the site and surrounded the terrorists.

During the gun battle, two terrorists of the banned outfit were shot dead while four CTD officials sustained bullet injuries. A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, the CTD spokesperson added.