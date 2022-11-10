Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in in the twin cities of the federal capital entered its fourth day, while the citizens are facing severe problems and mental anguish due to the closure of the roads.

According to the details, protesters have set up protest camps on five main highways including Murree Road in Rawalpindi. The main and most used highway is completely blocked from Shamsabad and it has turned into a big issue.

People going to Islamabad from Murree Road are facing trouble and those in the offices have been stuck in the rush in large numbers.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Rawalpindi are also closed for the third day.

On the other hand, the district administration has said that all the educational institutions of Islamabad will remain open on Thursday and all the roads within the limits of the federal capital are open. The district administration has also issued a notification regarding keeping educational institutions open.

Furthermore, the traffic police has issued an alert to the citizens saying that there is a diversion near Shamsabad stop due to Murree road protest. Alternatively, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market Curry Road can be used and the old Airport Road is open for traffic from both directions.

According to traffic police, Main Peshawar Road and Mall Road are also open for traffic. However, IJP Road is closed for all traffic towards Islamabad. Alternatively, Main Peshawar Road, Westridge, Chuhar Chowk, Marble Factory Road, Golra Mor, Srinagar Highway can be used.