Share:

Attock-Following the footprints of our party leader Imran Khan, we are determined and leading from the front. Our long march will bring desired results. We have been sitting here at Mohri Pathak Fatehjang on Pindi Kohat Road for the last three days to participate in long march. Former SAPM Syed Zulfi Bukhari said this while talking to journalists. On the occasion, former MPA Sardar Muhammad Ali, Naveed Malik and large number of PTI activists were also present. Trucks loaded with different goods including edibles were found parked in long queues for almost 10km. The sit-in near Mohri Pathak which is 18km away from Fatehjang City is in connection with the long march of PTI. This sit-in by PTI activists led by Zulfi Bukhari has blocked the Pindi Kohat Road compelling hundreds of trucks to stand still. Public transport has also been disrupted.

Hundreds of PTI workers led by Zulfi Bukhari were present there shouting slogans in favour of Imran Khan and condemning assassination attempt on their beloved leader. Zulfi Bukhari said that he along with his party activists had blocked the road on the orders of their leader to get rid of the imported government. Zulfi said that we all are in high spirits and its ample proof is our presence here for the last three days despite of bad weather. Bukhari said FIR in Wazirabad case be lodged as per just demands of PTI leadership and those nominated must step down and be investigated. He said the imported government must remain within its limits and should not test our patience and vowed that PTI will never bow in front of banana republic and will continue its protest and long march till announcement of date for general elections.