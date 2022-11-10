Share:

Rawalpindi-The doctors at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) have decided to amputate left arm of a PTI supporter who had suffered an electric shock during a protest demo of PTI at Shamasabad, informed sources on Wednesday.

Zeenat Ullah (27), resident of Orakzai Agency, in a shocking incident, climbed up a high-voltage electricity pole during the party’s protest against the assassination attempt on the life of Imran Khan and got electrocuted. Rescue 1122 rushed him to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment where doctors have decided to amputate his left arm, they said.

They said that the left arm of Zeenat Ullah suffered severe burnt injuries.

“As a brother, I can’t explain my pain. I can’t see my brother in such condition,” said Badshah Gull, the brother of victim, while talking to The Nation from hospital. He said that his brother was a staunch supporter of PTI and was participating in PTI protest when he met with tragic incident. He said doctors would amputate his left arm.

He shared that Zeenat Ullah was married and has a two-year old son.

Background interview with different sources revealed that Zeenat Ullah was employed with a restaurant located at Zafar Ul Haq Road as dish washer and cleaner.

“The day of incident, Zeenat went for fetching water but did not return,” said Advocate Ishtiaq Mirza, the owner of restaurant.

He added he asked other waiters to conduct a search for him but they found his cell phone in the restaurant. He said he also got the police stations and hospitals checked but could not find any clue about him. “In the evening, we saw a video on social media about the incident and rushed to hospital to inquire about his health,” he said. Ishtiaq Mirza, who is a former MPA of PPP, said that he did not know either Zeenat Ullah was fan of Imran Khan or not. “Yes, I have seen his videos on Facebook while chanting slogans in favour of Pakistan in a protest camp of PTI.”