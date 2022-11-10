Share:

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar thirteen, Quetta seven, Gilgit eight, Murree seven and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm and snow over mountains.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla six degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus one and Anantnag five degree centigrade.