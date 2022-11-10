Share:

LAHORE-Centuries from Central Punjab’s Faheem Ashraf and Northern’s Mohammad Huraira were the highlight of day two of the four-day first-class affair between the two sides at the LCCA Ground.

All-rounder Faheem smashed his first-class career’s third century by converting his overnight 68 into 109 not out. The left-hander scored at a strike rate of 80, smashing 20 fours in his 137-ball knock, as Central Punjab made 385 after beginning the day at 302 for five. Northern’s Musa Khan added two more wickets to his tally on Wednesday and returned four for 100. His fellow right-arm pacer Aamir Jamal took three wickets for 68.

Northern’s reply was led by 20-year-old opener Mohammad Huraira, who was unbeaten on 104 not out. The right-hander struck 15 fours in his 156-ball innings as Northern had managed 194 for three in 52.4 overs by the close of the day’s play. He was joined by Umar Waheed (42 not out off 77) at the other end. Two of the three Northern’s wickets were taken by off-spinner Bilal Asif, while left-arm orthodox Zafar Gohar sent the other batter back to the pavilion. No play was possible in Abbottabad because of persistent rain.