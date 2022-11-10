Share:

Dera ismail khan - The growers of Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday staged a protest against acute shortage of irrigation water while raising slogan against the alleged failure of responsible quarters. Dozens of growers and farmers while taking to the streets demonstrated against the water shortage in certain parts of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) command area. The protesters carrying placards, banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched through the roads connecting syndicate later which was followed by road closure for traffic. They raised slogans against the alleged lethargic attitude of Irrigation Department, who according to them had failed to complete the maintenance work on the damaged portions of canal. The protesters deplored that the Rabi crops’ process on about four lac acre agricultural land had been jeopardised by the ongoing water crisis. The protesters led by Rasheed Dhap, Haroon Awan, Sheikh Mukaram and others strongly deplored public representatives for their cold shoulder in reaction to repeated protests and rising threat to the regional agricultural economy.