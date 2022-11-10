Share:

WASHIGTON-Results are being declared in the US midterm elections, with control of Congress hanging in the balance.

Republicans are likely to take control of the House of Representatives but the Senate fight is on a knife-edge.

Democrat John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, defeated his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz to flip a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania. But the results of three tight races that will decide the contest have yet to be called - in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

If Democrats lose control of either chamber of Congress, Republicans will be able to block President Joe Biden’s agenda. In Kentucky, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the constitution. Meanwhile Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential contender, has won a large victory to stay in office. The top Republican in the US House of Representatives voiced confidence that his party will seize the lower chamber of Congress from President Joe Biden’s Democrats after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking to an election watch party in the early hours of Wednesday, struck a cautiously upbeat note as results showed Republicans were poised to flip the seats necessary to win control, albeit most likely with a smaller majority than experts had forecast.

“It is clear that we are going to take the House back,” McCarthy said to raucous cheers.

“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority, and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” the lawmaker from California said, referring to the 82-year-old current speaker of the House who has been one of the most powerful leaders of the chamber in decades. “The American people are ready for a majority that will offer a new direction, that will put America back on track,” McCarthy said. “Republicans are ready to deliver it.”

McCarthy and other conservatives had boasted of a likely “red wave” in the midterms that would topple Democratic control in both the House and Senate. While control on Capitol Hill technically still hangs in the balance, early results suggested Republicans indeed were on track to take the 435-member House -- but only by a handful of seats, a far cry from their predictions. The Senate remains a tossup. A CBS News estimate overnight showed Republicans projected to win at least 202 seats and Democrats at least 188.

A minimum of 218 seats is needed to win the majority.

