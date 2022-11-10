Share:

A fire broke out in the shops of Shershah scrap market in Karachi on Thursday morning destroying dozens of shops.

According to details, the fire brigade personnel were busy in distinguishing the blaze but the intensity of the fire was increasing and it is spreading very quickly, engulfing all the nearby shops.

The firefighters, on the other hand, were also facing numerous challenges like congested and narrow streets for their movement and lack of water to douse the blame.

However, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.