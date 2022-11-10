Share:

KHYBER - Free seeds and grains were given away to 38 flood-hit farmers of Sheen Pokh, Loy-Shelman, the remote and bordering areas of sub-division Landi Kotal to assist them to cultivate in their fields. In this connection a gathering was organised at Ghakhi Check Post which was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC), Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, forces and Agriculture Department representative, elders and local growers. Speaking on the occasion AC Irshad Mohmand expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of local growers of Sheen Pokh village and said like other parts of the country flood had affected local farmers and the government would not leave them alone in the time of need. The government was taking every possible step to help to the flood effectees.